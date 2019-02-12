MADISON - Homer D. Butteris, age 84, reunited with his wife on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Homer was born on Sept. 15, 1934 in Dodgeville, to Alvin and Nora Butteris. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Homer enjoyed German shepherds, riding his motorcycle and camping with his wife.
Homer is survived by several nieces and nephews and a special great-niece, Reyne Priske. He is preceded in death by his wife; six siblings; and niece, Holly Priske.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., with the Rev. Robert Evenson presiding. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church. Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery.
A special thanks to Oak Park Place for all their care.