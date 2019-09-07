DODGEVILLE - Gary M. Butteris, age 73, of Dodgeville, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Funeral Services for Gary will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Burial will be in East Side Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; three children, Debra Bristol, Doug (Clara) Butteris and Dennis (Emily) Butteris; Karen’s children, William (Wendy) Hermanson, Kathleen (Dorry) Johnson, Kenneth (Joan) Johnson, and Morris (Jessica) Hermanson; his brother, William Butteris (Rhonda Rott); grandchildren, step grandchildren and many friends.
