Butler, William Frank "Bill"

MADISON - William Frank "Bill" Butler, age 98, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was born to Edward Charles Butler and Elizabeth "Lydia" Butler (Doris) on Jan. 11, 1922 in Madison, Wis.
Bill grew up on the edge of Madison's historic Bush neighborhood, and graduated from Madison West High School. He managed the Clark Service Station on Regent Street and worked at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant before enlisting in the Army to fight in World War II. Bill served in the Pacific Theater as a mechanic and chauffeur in addition to his armed duties. Bill made it back to Madison on Christmas Eve, 1945, after a long ride home from Camp Douglas in an open Army truck.
Upon his return to Madison, Bill entered an apprenticeship program in plumbing with H. J. Pertzborn Plumbing. In May of 1946, he married his sweetheart, Delores Marie Pertzborn who was H.J.'s eldest daughter. Together they struck out and formed W. F. Butler Plumbing Incorporated in 1954. They raised two sons who went on to become plumbers, one of whom is still in the shop every day.
William was preceded in death by both parents, and all six of his siblings. Wayne Herman, Howard Edward, Doris Ethel "Sis" (Haefner), Edward Earl, Richard Robert, and Harold Grant. He was also preceded in death by his son, Rodney Frank.
William is survived by his wife, Delores, son Thomas (Christine) Butler, grandchildren Julie (Richard) Schroeder, Jonathan Butler, William Butler, Stephanie (James) Gillis, and Sarah Butler. He is also survived by six great grandchildren, Sean Butler, Morgaine Schroeder, Blaize Butler, Elizabeth Gillis, James Gillis, and Joshua Gillis.
Visitation will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Badger Honor Flight, Inc., PO Box 258066 Madison, Wis. 53725 or https://www.badgerhonorflight.org/donate/.
