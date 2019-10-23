MONONA—Frances Ann Butler, age 91, of Monona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in the presence of her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary School or Agrace HospiceCare. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420