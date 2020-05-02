Busse, Theresa C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FITCHBURG - Theresa C. Busse, age 89, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, after a short stay at Skaalen Nursing facility. She was born on Sept. 13, 1930, in Waterloo, Wis., the daughter of Emil and Mary (Haberman) Bartosch.

Theresa graduated from Waterloo High School. She married Gordon D. Busse on Oct. 13, 1956 in Waterloo, Wis. She worked as a cashier at Wal-Mart before retiring in 1996. Theresa was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Reeseville and a member of Lowell Homemakers. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, solving word search books, playing card games and golfing. Theresa’s last years living with Jim and Denise allowed her to have more time with family. She really enjoyed her grandchildren.

Theresa is survived by her two sons, Jim (Denise) Busse of Fitchburg and Ken (Kathi) Busse of Sun Prairie; her grandchildren, Kyle Hover-Busse (Ashley) of Stoughton, Mike (Amber) Herman of Fitchburg, and Corey Herman of Fitchburg; five great-grandchildren, Michael, Amelia, Madison, Liberty, and Allaina; a brother-in-law, Robert (Lynda) Busse of Sun Prairie; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Mary Bartosch; step-mother, Ida; husband, Gordon; son, Douglas; and sisters, Margaret (Erv) and Catherine (Robert).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Theresa’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Theresa’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care 1358 Hwy 51 (608) 873-4590

