Busse, Beverley J.

RANDOLPH - Beverley J. Busse, 84, of Randolph, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Randolph Health Services. She was born Dec. 28, 1935 to Walter and Francis (DeGraf) Paske. Throughout the years, in addition to being a homemaker, Beverley was employed as punch card operator for Allis Chalmers and Truax Field. She was also a bookkeeper for Hamburg for many years. SHe enjoyed quilting, collecting different things, golfing, and reading.