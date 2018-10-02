Buss, Marcia L.

MADISON—Marcia L. Buss, age 74, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. She was born in Madison on Oct. 2, 1943, to Wesley W. and Eleanor Buss, Sr.
Marcia retired from AT&T in 1993 after 32 years of dedicated service. She was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and she enjoyed gardening, crafts, baking, and volunteer work.
Marcia is survived by her sister, Frances Rogers (Duane Johnson). She is further survived by her nephews, Ty (Julie) Bouzek, Robert Rogers (Cathy), Randy Rogers (Lexi), Ronnie Rogers (Amy), and Alan Rogers; nieces, Teresa Senn (Drake), Jacqueline Knapton (Tony), Debra Michelson, and Cynthia Gorectke (Paul); and special friends, Joe and Lori Ernst. She was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Eleanor Buss, Sr. and sister Sandra Bouzek.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704, with a funeral service to begin at 12 noon. Marcia will be brought to her final place of rest at Highland Memory Gardens immediately following services.
Memorials are appreciated to the St. John’s Emergency Fund (322 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704), Dane County Humane Society (https://www.giveshelter.org/how-to-help/donate), or Agrace HospiceCare (https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/).
