MADISON - Robert Shinn Bush, age 96, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Badger Prairie Health Care Center. He was born in Albuquerque, N.M. of parents, Simeon Henry Bush and Anna Edna Bush. All of Bob’s family predeceased him.
Bob grew up in Madison, Wis., graduated from Wisconsin High and attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. In 1942, Bob enlisted in the US Army and served his country as a medic, with distinction. He earned the Bronze Star, saving the lives of soldiers where he served in all European campaigns including the beaches at Normandy.
Bob was a generous and loving person; most fulfilled when giving to others. He was a devoted Badger fan until the end of his life.
A private graveside service and celebration of life will be held with family friends.
Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com