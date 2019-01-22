MADISON - Henry Huson Bush Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 19, 2019. He was born May 14, 1924, in Madison, to Henry Huson Bush and Marjory Donaldson Bush. Henry "Hank" attended Wisconsin High School, winning five medals at state track meets and was chosen most valuable player for the football team in 1941. He was a member of the Wisconsin State Journal 1942 All City Basketball 1st Team, and was one of three commencement speakers for high school graduation.
Hank attended Dartmouth College in 1942, but his college career was interrupted to serve in the U.S. Navy. He completed officer training school and was commissioned as an ensign in 1945. He served on the USS De Haven DD727 in the Pacific. The highlight of his service was being on the deck during the Japanese surrender ceremony in Tokyo Bay. He was honorably discharged in June 1946, as a lieutenant j.g.
He returned home to attend the University of Wisconsin. He was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity and was chapter president. He graduated in December of 1949 and joined his father at Hanks & Bush Insurance. His brother, William Bush joined the firm several years later and they continued in business until they sold the firm in the late 80's.
In Jan. 1951 he married Joanne "Jo" Erlin Kaiser of Kenosha, whom he had met at the university during a fraternity/sorority exchange dinner at the Gamma Phi Beta House in 1947. They made their home in Maple Bluff where they raised four children. Hank was the secretary and president of the Maple Bluff Village board. He served on the volunteer fire department for 26 years.
Hank enjoyed a wide variety of outdoor activities, and shared those activities with his wife, children, and friends. He raised cattle, hogs and chickens on his farm outside of Marshall. He planted a small orchard with a wide variety of heirloom apple trees. He managed a gravel operation and the forest and tree farms at his families' properties in Northern Wisconsin. He created a sugar bush there and with the help of friends and family harvested many gallons of Wisconsin Maple Syrup over the years. He and his wife hunted grouse in Northern Wisconsin with the "hunting group" every fall for over 45 years. He also enjoyed fly fishing with his sons in Northern Wisconsin and Montana. In retirement, Hank and his wife traveled extensively in Europe and the Middle East.
His involvement in Boy Scouts was extensive, starting at age 11 in Troop No. two in Madison. He returned to scouting as an adult and was a member of the Capital District council starting in 1964, on the executive council and served as vice president and president of the Four Lakes Council in the 70's. He was given the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service in 1973.
He was a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church. As a boy he was an acolyte crucifer for 12 years. Hank served as an usher, vestry member and treasurer for the church. Hank was a member of the Madison Jaycee's in his early business career. In 1955, he joined the Madison Rotary Club. He was a member of the board of directors and served as the vice resident. He is a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International.
In business; Hank was a member of the Madison Insurance Board and served as a director, vice president and president. He received his CPCU professional designator in 1953, and was president of the WI Chapter of the organization. He was a longtime member, director and served as president for the Peshtigo Preserve, a conservation club in Forest county, which began in 1932. He was a member of Ouisconsin Voyageurs Mendota brigade since its inception in 1966.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joanne Kaiser Bush; his son, Henry "Hu" Huson Bush III; his brother and sister-in-law, William "Bill" and Lynne Bush; and sister and brother-in-law, Parnee and Donne "DC" Harned. He is survived by his three children, Jane B. Wierzba (Jim) of Mequon, John "Jack" D. Bush (Laura) of Pleasant Prairie, and Nancy B. Huber (Bill) of Reno, Nev.; and grandchildren, Jim, John and Will Wierzba, John and Tom Bush, Alycia Huber and many nieces and nephews.
The family is especially thankful to his special helpers Allie, Jordan, and Kayla, and the staff of Capital Lakes Terraces.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Children's Dyslexia Center in Madison, at which Henry was an active member of its board of directors, 301 Wisconsin Ave. Madison, WI 53703.