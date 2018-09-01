MADISON / IOWA CITY, Iowa—Richard F. Burton died peacefully, surrounded by his children at Agrace HospiceCare, on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Madison, at the age of 73. Richard was born on May 31, 1945, in Iowa City, Iowa, to William Lee and Elsie Burton. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1969, with a degree in Architecture. Richard married Mary Margaret, in 1971.
After moving to Madison in 1977, he began working for MZM Architects for the next 16 years, and then later for Potter Lawson for nearly 20 years, until he retired in 2013. Over a 40 year career he worked on over 100 buildings including major projects like the Overture Center. During his retirement years he stayed busy working on house projects, attending concerts and watching his grandchildren’s activities.
Richard is survived by his sisters, Virginia (Jim) Melroy and Cecile (Ron) Owings, of Iowa City; his daughter, Sarah Burton, of Madison; his son, Paul (Abbey) of Madison; and his grandchildren, Joseph, Max, Miriam, Benjamin and Simon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret of Boone, Iowa; and his parents, William Lee Burton and Elsie Pavelka of Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m., until the time of the service on Friday. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard’s life.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Pinney Branch Library, Agrace HospiceCare, or Second Harvest Food Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
