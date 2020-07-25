Burt, Rev. C. Phillip

MONONA – Rev. C. Phillip Burt, a retired Methodist minister age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Heritage Senior Living in Monona.

Due to the current health concerns, a Celebration of Rev. C. Phillip Burt's Life will be planned for a future date. A complete obituary will also appear later.

