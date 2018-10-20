MADISON—James P. “Jim” Burse, known to friends as “Smokey,” died Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at the age of 70, due to complications from chemotherapy.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at the LOCKER ROOM, 1810 Roth St., Madison.
Smokey was born in Madison to Gerald and Sarafina (Capacio) Burse, on Oct. 28, 1947. He graduated from Madison East High, got a marketing degree from Madison Area Technical School, and went on to serve six years in the U.S. National Guard as a medic during the Vietnam era.
He proudly owned Hope Tavern for several years before moving to Florida where he continued to bartend. Smokey moved back to Wisconsin and went back to school for computer programming. After numerous years as a programmer at Swiss Colony, Smokey retired. When he wasn’t napping he spent his days doing what he loved: golfing, fishing, and doting on his three dogs. Smokey also took numerous trips out west on his motorcycle. Before his cancer diagnosis, Smokey took one last motorbike trip to Wyoming with his friends. It meant the world to him that he was able to do this.
Smokey is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Sarafina. He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Nicky; two brothers, William “Bill” (Betty) and Jerry (Carol); two children, Jaime and Jesse; two stepchildren, Jeff (Tanya) and Shawn; three nieces, Michelle, Debbie, and Tina (Jim); and nephew, William “Billy” (Stacie).
Memorial donations can be made to the UW Health Transplant fund at UW Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807 or the Cancer Research Institute at 55 Broadway, Suite 1802, New York, NY 10006. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
