MADISON / MESA, Ariz.—Marjorie “Marge” (Verbeck) Burright, age 87, passed away peacefully at home in Mesa, Ariz., after a long battle with cancer, on Oct. 27, 2018.
Marge worked at Covance Labs in Madison for many years and retired from there gaining a life-long friend, Lisa Broske-Goden. Marge had many fond memories while living at Frost Woods Senior Housing in Monona. She could often be found at a common area table putting a puzzle together and chatting with all who came by.
Marge is survived by her sons, Don (Marcy) Burright, Ricky (Ruth) Burright, and Mark (Berniece) Burright; grandchildren, Bob and Selina Burright; and great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn; as well as many nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Judy. Marge also leaves behind her very special life-long friends from her bowling team, Maida, Sherry, Vicky and Elayne. Marge was preceded in death by her two sisters, twin sister, Marion and her younger sister, Babe; as well as a son, Bob.
Marge unselfishly willed her body to science and requested no funeral service.
Have fun, Mom, at the big bingo hall in the sky!