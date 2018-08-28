OREGON—Tonya Jean Burrell, age 34, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. She was born on March 31, 1984, in Madison, the daughter of James Baron and Karen (Kuck) Hammon.
Tonya is survived by her mother, Karen and stepfather, Robert Hammon; husband, Lee Burrell; daughter, Jasmine Nelson; son, Javian Burrell; step-daughters, Alexia and Larita Burrell; stepsons, Zach and Jordan Burrell; three grandchildren; brother, Kyle Hammon; sister, Breezy Rich; and grandparents, LaMerl and Christine Hammon. She was preceded in death by her father, James Baron; and grandparents, Walter and Henrietta Kuck.
Funeral services will be held at PEOPLE’S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 North Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
