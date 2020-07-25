Burns, James "Jim"

TUSCON, Ariz. - James Burns passed away at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. Jim was born to Bernard and Eulalia (Dolan) Burns. Jim grew up in Highland and graduated from Highland High School in 1950. Asthma caused him to move to Tucson, Ariz. in 1954. He entered the X-Ray training program at a local hospital. He married Carmen Consuelo Domingues in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico in 1958. He retired from Tucson General Hospital where he was the supervisor of the x-ray unit in 1975. Jim and Carmen operated several businesses which included the Paddock Bar for 14 years. His favorite team was the Green Bay Packers.