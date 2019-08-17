MADISON—Markevius J. Burnett, age 28, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4:00—7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, 53590. Visitation will continue from 10:00—12:00 p.m. (noon) on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the funeral home with a funeral service to begin at 12:00 p.m. Markevius will be brought to his final place of rest at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens following the service.
