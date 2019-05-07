SUN PRAIRIE - Diana L. Burnett (Janutolo, Hazen) age 67, of Sun Prairie, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 13, 1951, in Boscobel, the daughter of Dan and Annabelle (Winkers) Hazen. Diana graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1968, and UW-La Crosse in 1972. She married Bruce Burnett on Sept. 23, 1995, in Sun Prairie.
Diana was a longtime Dane County employee as an IT security officer, after years of IT employment with three State of Wisconsin agencies. Her interests included Barbie doll collecting, cruising, and sci-fi/fantasy writing. Her first book is in the Sun Prairie Library. Diana was a member of Broad Universe, Independent Book Publishers Association, and several writing groups close to her heart.
Diana is survived by her husband, Bruce; stepsons, David and Benjamin (Christine); granddaughter, Mary Amanda; son, Peter (Laurie) Janutolo; granddaughters, Lydia, Danialle and Sandra; mother, Annabelle Check (Hazen); sister, Sarah Scott (Check); nephews, Brett and Ethan; niece, Anna; brother, Joseph (Julie) Check; and nephews, Logan and Liam Check. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Hazen, (surviving nephews, Shane, Jason, and Patrick), and brother, Dan Hazen (surviving nephew, Aaron Hazen).
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Interment will be in Prairie du Chien. Another visitation will be held at ST. PETER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 201 S. Michigan St., Prairie du Chien, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.