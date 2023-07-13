Burnell "Burnie" Franke

June 29, 1923 – June 29, 2023

MADISON – Burnell "Burnie" Franke died June 29, 2023, on the morning of his 100th birthday. He was the Founder and Proprietor (for 29 years) of Burnie's Rock Shop in Madison, WI.

Born in Canova, SD, Burnell and his older brother, Harold, moved with their parents, Edwin and Anna Franke, to Wisconsin, living first in Witwen and then settling in Prairie du Sac, where the boys graduated from high school.

During World War II, Burnell declared himself a conscientious objector, marking his initial step toward a lifelong devotion to the causes of peace, justice and civil liberties. This included volunteer work with the American Friends Service Committee and, through the Fellowship of Reconciliation, working in refugee relief in Europe.

While attending William Penn College in Iowa, his friend, Roland Ortmayer, invited him to Montana where Burnell worked as a seasonal cook at the Luccock Methodist Church Camp founded by Roland's parents, Rev. and Mrs. Louis Ortmayer. It was at this church camp, nestled at the base of the Absaroka Mountains along the Yellowstone River, where Burnell met his future wife, (Gladys) Marilee Ortmayer. Amid this idyllic setting, Burnell began to hone his cooking skills.

Burnell and Marilee married in 1961, and moved to Wisconsin where Marilee started her teaching career in Middleton, and Burnell found work at a dairy, a bakery on State Street and, later, as a cook at the Brooks Street YMCA in Madison.

Around 1958, Burnell was invited to join some friends to go rockhounding for petrified wood. Little did he know how dramatically this would change the course of his life! Learning to cut and polish what he'd found led him down a lapidary rabbit hole through which he discovered geodes, agates, jaspers, gemstone tumbling and jewelry making. He began selling his finds out of the YMCA, then opened a small store on Monroe Street in 1968. In 1976 he moved Burnie's Rock Shop to its current, iconic location at 901 E. Johnson Street in Madison, where it still operates.

The character of Burnie had finally taken shape as the perpetually smiling, bola-tie-wearing proprietor of a store filled with geological wonders. As curious customers became loyal clientele, Burnie also trained generations of diverse and talented individuals as staff members whose knowledge and expertise helped cement the store's reputation. By the time he retired in 1997, Burnie's Rock Shop had become one of the most successful gem and mineral retailers in the Midwest.

In retirement, Burnie maintained his interest in the geological arts, frequently showing up at the rock shop, now run by his son, Nevin, and daughter-in-law, Sonali Franke. He was a charter member of the Madison Gem and Mineral Club as well as the Rock River Valley Geological Society. Burnie and Marilee lived in Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge (Madison, WI) where Burnie could often be seen walking the grounds or hallways, admiring the gardens or talking with his many friends and acquaintances.

Burnie touched the lives of many with his friendship, his famous pies and cakes, and his infectious smile. Birds and flowers brought him constant joy. He continued throughout the years to support the causes that inspired him as a young man.

As a businessman, an artist, and as a strong advocate for peace and justice, Burnie's legacy will outshine the most brilliant gemstones in his vast collection.

Burnie's wife, Marilee (Ortmayer) Franke passed away in 2015; and daughter, Naomi in 1974. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law; daughter, Becky (Ward) and son-in-law, Kevin of Bozeman, Mont.; granddaughter, Tennia; and two great-grandchildren: Hunter and Tamika.

If you wish to honor Burnie's legacy, please consider a donation to the ACLU, International Crane Foundation, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Madison Audubon Society or Dane County Humane Society.

