Burnard, Patricia Jo "Patti" (Preuss)

VERONA — Patricia Jo "Patti" (Preuss) Burnard, age 65, passed away on June 17, 2020, at her home in Verona, Wis. She was born in Elroy, Wis., on Jan. 25, 1955, to Marvin and Audrey (Forbes) Preuss.
Patti graduated from Royall High School in Elroy in 1973 and then went to Madison Area Technical College for court reporting. She went on to work for Dane County as a court reporter for over 20 years.
Patti adored her granddaughter, Parker, and always looked forward to nights full of treats and pillow fights. She also loved her cats, Sophie and Sadie. Patti enjoyed watching crime shows on TV, reading and doing cryptogram puzzles.
Patti is survived by her son, Christopher (Carmen) Burnard; granddaughter, Parker; brothers, Michael (Maribeth) Preuss, Scott (Tina) Preuss; sisters, Vicki (Wayne) Hanson, Cheryl (Bill) Moulis, Carmen (Joe) Zant; sister-in-law, Julie Preuss; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jim Preuss.
