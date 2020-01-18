Burmeister, Wayne

MADISON - Wayne Burmeister, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by his wife, Connie and daughters, Rachel Svendsen and Elizabeth Weien.

The Funeral Service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, with Pastor Tim Hansen presiding. Visitation will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, and also at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.