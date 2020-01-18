Burmeister, Wayne

MADISON - Wayne Burmeister, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by his wife, Connie and daughters, Rachel Svendsen and Elizabeth Weien.
You have free articles remaining.
The Funeral Service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, with Pastor Tim Hansen presiding. Visitation will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, and also at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
To send flowers to the family of Wayne Burmeister, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
550 Lincoln Drive
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
550 Lincoln Drive
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Guaranteed delivery before Wayne's Service begins.
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
550 Lincoln Drive
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
550 Lincoln Drive
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Guaranteed delivery before Wayne's Visitation begins.
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
550 Lincoln Drive
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
550 Lincoln Drive
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Guaranteed delivery before Wayne's Visitation begins.