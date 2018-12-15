MARSHALL—Barbara J. Burmeister, age 67, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born on Aug. 20, 1951, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Henry and June (Patterson) Bettin. Barb attended High School in Milwaukee, and graduated in 1969. After high school she attended UW-Milwaukee, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. degree.
Barb was a registered medical technologist in the clinical chemistry laboratory at UW Hospital for 11 years. She left the lab to oversee the Proficiency Testing Program for the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene from 1985 until 2016. She was especially proud of her leadership within the US EPA National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Conference (NELAC).
Barbara married Gregg Burmeister on July 6, 1974, in Milwaukee. She was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church, the women’s group and was very involved in their annual church bazaar. Cooking and baking was a favorite pastime. She always cherished time outdoors including gardening, fishing, snorkeling, snowshoeing and viewing wildlife. Barb also enjoyed creating her own unique jewelry to coordinate with her outfits. She was an avid collector of lighthouses, but would only purchase those she had visited.
Barb is survived by her husband, Gregg; sister, Janet Larriuz; brother, Robert (Carol) Bettin; sons, Scott and Steven (April) Burmeister; granddaughters, Paige and Audrey; brothers-in-law, Gary (Sandra) Burmeister and Glen (Jan) Burmeister. She was blessed with many other relatives and friends who were always a big part of her life. Barb was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. A Memorial Service will be held at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3702 County Highway AB, McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.
The family thanks Agrace HospiceCare, members of Hope Lutheran Church, and numerous friends and family for their compassion and support.