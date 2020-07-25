Burling, Hugh "Pete"

GRAFTON - Hugh "Pete" Burling, 87, of Grafton, Wis. passed away in his home on Wednesday, July 15 from diabetes and dementia complications.
Pete was born on June 12, 1933 in Green Lake, Wis., the son of Loy Burling and Agnes Mae (Palmer) Burling. He was the youngest of nine children. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Del Rio, Texas for four years. On September 9, 1961 he married his sweetheart Patricia Ann Hickey. They lived in Green Lake, Wis. until 1966, where he was employed at Speed Queen in Ripon, Wis. In 1966 he joined the Air National Guard and moved to the Madison area. He retired from the Air National Guard in 1992 and then worked for 10 years at the Bruce Company in Middleton, Wis. Pete was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marxville, Wis. After his wife retired, they moved to Grafton, Wis. to live with their daughter, son-in-law, and grandson.
Pete will be remembered for his love of sports and telling jokes. It was not unusual for him to have a crowd standing around laughing. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding a motorcycle, playing horseshoes and bowling, attending tournaments across the country. He enjoyed helping the boy scouts on camping trips, team activities, and also helped the boy scouts raise money by collecting old newspapers.
Pete is survived by: his wife, Patricia (Pat) Burling; his children: Tim (Pam) Burling, Tracy (David) Schmidt and his grandson Maxwell Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at MUELLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 979 N. Green Bay Rd. Grafton, Wis. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Military Honors to follow. Rev. Luke Anderson Officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wed. from 12 Noon until 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Disabled American Vets at dav.org Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com
