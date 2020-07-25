Burling, Hugh "Pete"

Pete was born on June 12, 1933 in Green Lake, Wis., the son of Loy Burling and Agnes Mae (Palmer) Burling. He was the youngest of nine children. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Del Rio, Texas for four years. On September 9, 1961 he married his sweetheart Patricia Ann Hickey. They lived in Green Lake, Wis. until 1966, where he was employed at Speed Queen in Ripon, Wis. In 1966 he joined the Air National Guard and moved to the Madison area. He retired from the Air National Guard in 1992 and then worked for 10 years at the Bruce Company in Middleton, Wis. Pete was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marxville, Wis. After his wife retired, they moved to Grafton, Wis. to live with their daughter, son-in-law, and grandson.