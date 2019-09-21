MADISON—Diane passed away at home with her husband Dave at her side. “SHE LOVED AND WAS LOVED”. A celebration of life will be held Nov. 9th at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison Wisc. Visitation from 10:00-11:00 followed by A CELEBRATION OF LIFE and a luncheon. Guests are asked too wear PURPLE and bring 2 cans of food to be given at a local shelter. I would like to thank Diane’s high school friends for all the great support, and those who worked with her, and new that she was Loving and Kind in all Her Ways and very giving, She put everyone else’s First. I would like to thank Hartland Hospice for all the great care. Also, the UW Carbone Cancer Center and Staff, as well as Deepak Gopal MD, Michael Lucy MD, Jacques Galipeau MD, Christine Seibert MD, Kristine Panther MD, and Kim Schwieso RNCC, who took great care of Diane during her long fight with her illness. Thank You for everything. Diane how has her “Golden Wings”. Rest In Peace My Love.
