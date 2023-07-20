Burl E. Stainbrook

Dec. 9, 1955 - July 12, 2023

NECEDAH - Burl E. Stainbrook, 67, of Necedah, WI, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home.

He was known to many by the nickname Cheech or CheChe. Cheech was born December 9, 1955, to Russell and Esther (Staples) Stainbrook in Marshfield, WI.

Cheech always made his family feel loved by providing for them. He began working in the woods at a very young age. For many years he drove a pulp truck and was a very talented machine operator. He also owned his own wood business for some time. In September of 2017, he went on to purchase a semitruck. He named his business after a nickname his grandson gave him, and so began Grandpra's Trucking.

To say Cheech loved hunting was an understatement. He was an avid collector of everything hunting. He lived for the family festivities that surrounded hunting season. Getting together with family and friends, eating good food, and drinking Diet Coke.

Cheech had an exceptional sense of humor and enjoyed making everyone around him laugh. He loved telling and hearing a good joke and his smile and laugh were infectious. He was a master at giving people nicknames, and these names stuck for life. Cheech had a big heart and always found joy in helping others, especially with repairs to housing or anything with a motor. Spending time helping and teaching his children was special to him.

Cheech attended the Meadow Valley Church in Warrens. He began to see the love of God through sermons and the church. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior, and we know that God has His child in His arms. Cheech bravely fought for over three months a cancer that just wouldn't let up. We are so immensely proud of his courage and love of his family to fight for his life. We are grateful that he is at peace with the Lord.

Cheech is survived by his wife, Cindy; three children: Rachelle Butzlaff, Paula (Will) Downs, Zachariah (Brittany) Rottler; and he and Cindy's five children: Russell (Brooke) Stainbrook, Miranda Stainbrook, Dylan Stainbrook, Holden Stainbrook and Maggie Stainbrook; 12 grandchildren; four sisters: Kery (Mike) Westrich, Ginger (James) Westrich, Nette Stainbrook, Sona (Patrick) Eigner; two brothers: Wayne (Mary) Stainbrook, and Arlynn (Patricia) Stainbrook; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cheech was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Esther; brothers: Clyde and Clair Stainbrook; sister, Michelle, and husband Donald Sack; grandchildren: Jasper Butzlaff and Nessa Downs.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah, WI at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Darren DeFord will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A lunch will follow at the VFW Hall in Necedah immediately following the funeral service.

