PLATTEVILLE - David W. Burkholder, age 86, of Platteville, Wis., passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa. He was born in Platteville on March 18, 1933, the son of Arthur and Ella (Logan) Burkholder. David married Delores Slater on Aug. 21, 1953, at the Lutheran Church of Peace in Platteville. David went to work driving truck and was in business with his dad for 30 years. He drove for Jenny Brothers for 10 years, Carl Buddig for 10 years, and Swiss Valley for eight years. David was also a Platteville Schools crossing guard for 20 years and was honored with an appreciation award for dedicated and valuable service. He was a member of the Platteville United Methodist Church. David liked having coffee with friends at various places; first Kmart, then the Moundview Family Restaurant at the Belmont Truck Stop. He and Delores enjoyed going to Belmont and the Platteville Senior Center for lunch together. David was a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and especially the Green Bay Packers.
David is survived by his wife of 65 years, Delores; their children, Diane (Brian) Lehnherr, Randy (Cheri) Burkholder and Kay (Todd Kent) Burkholder; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Schultz; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his grandson, Tommy Skattum; three brothers, Arnie, Clifford, and Jim Burkholder; and a sister, Beadie Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the PLATTEVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with the Rev. Brenda Whitford officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a David W. Burkholder Memorial Fund has been established. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory of Platteville is entrusted with his services. For online condolences, visit www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.