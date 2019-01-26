MADISON - William Ernst Burkhardt passed away on Jan 22, 2019, at the age of 91, at Capitol Lakes Retirement Community in Madison. Bill was born on May 17, 1927, in Kiel, the son of Edgar and Emma (Klessig) Burkhardt.
His family and his Christian faith were the most important things in his life. He shared his strong work ethic and his sense of humor with the community every day. Most that were lucky enough to know him, knew him as "Sweet Old Bill" or "SOB" as he was always proud to say (he loved the reactions!) Everyone around him received his loving attention, be they his wife, children, grandchildren or his many friends. He was a masterful story and joke teller, who was proud of his German heritage and spoke considerable German, especially in Christmas caroling. He enjoyed camping at "the woods" a family property in Adams County, card games, the Green Bay Packers, golfing, especially the work league at Goat Hill, bowling, cherry pie, reading Louis L'Amour books, watching the Cowboy channel and an occasional nip of brandy. Bill was a kind and loving man with a humble inner strength that inspired all who knew him.
After graduating from Hilbert High School in 1945, Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947, as an MP stationed in Italy. He was honorably discharged in January 1947. He married Mary Jean Guerin on Aug. 25, 1951, having met her on a blind date in the summer of 1950. It was a loving union that continued for 52 years until Jean's passing in 2003. They went on to have two loving daughters and later two loving grandchildren. They made their home in three Wisconsin communities, Appleton, where both daughters were born; Menomonie, where he started his long career with the Wisconsin DATCP Bureau of Weights and Measures as a field inspector; and Madison, where the family moved in 1963, for Bill's promotion to the head of Wis. Weights and Measures lab, where he worked until retiring in 1988.
Bill had a long history of service to the community. He started this service when he became a Mason at Lodge 146 in Menomonie, on Sept. 20, 1966. When the family relocated to Madison, he joined Lodge 362, the Four Lakes Daylight (Blue) lodge. He was the Master of the lodge in 1992 and then again in 2009. Shortly after he moved to Madison, he was asked to join the Shrine. Bill loved being a Shriner and was a member of the directors staff, Jesters, Mini Cars, worked the hot dog stand at UW football games, and was a hospital Dad, which was his favorite. As a hospital dad, he would pick up children around the state and transport them to the Shiners Children's Hospital in Chicago for treatment.
His faith was a big part of Bill's life. When he and Jean moved to Madison, they joined Asbury United Methodist. At that time services for Asbury were held in a split-level house on South Hill Drive. While he was at Asbury, he played an important role in growing the congregation and served on the Building Committee for the new church at 5702 South Hill Drive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Emma Burkhardt; siblings, Edward, James, and Betty (Licato); and his wife of 52 years, Jean. He is survived by his children, Barbara (Michael) Feuerstein and Beth Triller; and grandchildren, Nicole (Erik) Nelson and Benjamin (Lindsay) Triller.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6101 University Ave., Madison. The family will begin greeting friends and family at 1 p.m.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Noel Manor in Verona and the staff of Capitol Lakes Health Care Center for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707, an organization that was near and dear to Bill's heart. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.