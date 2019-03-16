CROSS PLAINS - Jamie Lee Burkhalter, age 32, of Cross Plains, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born on June 12, 1986, in Madison, the son of Tim Burkhalter and Nancy Tanner. He graduated from the Wisconsin Challenge Academy in 2003, and he later attended Madison College for his painting apprenticeship.
Jamie could be described in many different ways, one word that comes to mind is genuine. He was an amazing human being. Jamie lived life to the fullest and experienced many adventures with family and friends.
He loved all kinds of sports, but basketball was his passion. He played many different positions in many schools and became a valued player. Jamie liked multiple teams across the nation but had the most love for his local Wisconsin teams. Although sports was a huge factor, he enjoyed many other things life had to offer.
He loved working out at the gym, going to concerts, spending time with friends and family and spending time with his two adorable pugs, Lebron and Bentley. Jamie was a very outgoing and social person.
He had the confidence to be anything he wanted to be but like most humans he had his demons. Through his own battles he still checked on those who needed saving and that made him selfless. He knew people were important and wanted it known he personally cared.
Jamie had a flare for style, always making sure everything matched from his hats down to his shoes. Ever since he was a little boy he loved wearing blue, but lately "He's the guy that made pink look good."
Jamie is survived by his father, Tim Burkhalter; mother, Nancy (Michael) Tanner; sister, Lindsay Patterson; nephews, Lennon and Lewis Patterson; aunts, Deb (Tom) Ahrens and Tammy (Tom) Limmex; uncles, Dave (Lori) Burkhalter, Robert (Betty) Burkhalter and Jim (Deb) Johnson; and many close cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by grandma, Shirley; grandpa, Harvey; Helen and Lloyd Burkhalter; Robert (Diane) Johnson; and many aunts and uncles and special friends.
A Celebration of Jamie's life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with a time of sharing stories at 2 p.m. Please bring your stories to share about Jamie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
"See you at the crossroads."