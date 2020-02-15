Burke, Ronald Cecil

MADISON - Ronald Cecil Burke, who heeled shoes and saved soles in Madison for more than half a century as proprietor of Cecil's Shoe Repair, died peacefully on Monday Feb. 10, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. Ron was born in rural Richland County on May 26, 1943, the son of Cecil Burke and Isabelle Turner. He attended a one-room school, where he read every book in the library. He occasionally rode his pony to school and frequently got from place to place in the countryside riding in his grandfather's Piper Cub airplane. After high school he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Korea for several years. Upon discharge he rejoined his family at their new home in Madison. At first he worked as an ironworker, but he eventually joined the family business, known then as Cecil's Sandals. He took over the business in the late 60s and operated it for over 50 years in various locations around town - most recently on the far west side. He worked up to the day he entered the hospital for his final illness.