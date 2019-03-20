MADISON - Robert Raymond Burke, age 85, died peacefully on March 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Green Bay, on Sept. 1, 1933, to Raymond and Magdalen (Denessen) Burke. After earning his mechanical engineering degree from Marquette University, Bob served in the U.S. Army at Fort Eustis, Va., where he put his engineering skills and love of boats to good use as a marine project test engineer. Bob married his high school sweetheart Doris Sorge, prom king and prom queen, on May 10, 1958.
Bob started his career as an engineer at Allis Chalmers in West Allis after his graduation from Marquette, earning a second degree in electrical engineering while he worked, and his first four children were born. He was a brilliant designer of mechanical and electrical machinery including motors, generators and turbines, with numerous patents on his several landmark designs. Bob was very proud of the work he did with colleagues in Germany to design and manufacture new motors after Siemens began to acquire divisions within Allis Chalmers, travelling and working collaboratively in Germany and Italy. His designs were used in power plants, dams, and other facilities around the world. Through his work, Bob made many lifelong friends.
Bob and Doris raised their family in West Allis and Brookfield, later relocating to Sarasota, Fla. and Cincinnati, Ohio, as Siemens adapted their management of company operations.
Bob and Doris returned home to Wisconsin upon retirement to be near their kids and grandchildren, settling in Madison. After Bob's retirement he and Doris travelled extensively to visit their children and their families, helping with many home improvement projects and celebrating many special occasions. Bob's family lovingly referred to him as "Bob the Builder" because he was so handy and could fix most anything! Bob and Doris were fortunate to travel other areas of the world after retirement, too, sometimes with various family members.
Doris preceded Bob in death in 2004; he married Judith Mueller in 2011, and she also preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his beloved children and their spouses, Mary Burke, Madison; Anne and David Hone, Fairfax, Va., Joseph and Patricia Burke, Chicago, Ill., James and Mary Beth Burke, Oregon, Katherine and Robert Tracy, Kaukauna, and Michael and Catherine Burke, Newcastle, Maine. Bob also is survived by cherished grandchildren, Bridget and Joshua Hone, Colleen and Michael Burke, Sarah (Eric Acker), Sophie, and Brenna Burke, Elizabeth and Patrick Tracy, and Margaret and Graham Burke; sister, Maureen Clarke; brothers John, Timothy, and James Burke; and many other relatives and friends.
Bob was a kind, generous, supportive, and gentle man of many talents and interests. Bob had time for everyone, his engaging smile endeared him to all who had the good fortune to know him.
Bob won many target pistol shooting awards and was active in Lodi, Middleton, and Stoughton pistol leagues. He volunteered many hours of service to his church, his community, and his children's activities. Bob was a devout Catholic who truly lived his faith. He believed that it was a good thing everyone in the world wasn't the same, and that everyone had their own talents and strengths to share. Bob's wish would be for all to be patient with each other and practice a life of gratitude and peace.
Thank you to his friends at Good Shepherd Parish, Arbor Hills neighborhood, and the Waterford in Fitchburg for all their kindness and companionship.
Monsignor Tom Baxter will celebrate Bob's Mass of Christian Burial at GOOD SHEPHERD PARISH at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1905 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Family and friends may visit with Bob's family at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before the funeral, and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison with Rosary at 6 p.m. Bob will be buried among family members at Allouez Catholic Cemetery, near Green Bay, where a commitment service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on March 23, 2019.
In his later years, Bob delighted in meeting babies and children and often complimented strangers on their wonderful children. For those wishing to make memorial donations, Bob's family suggests donations to the children's charity of your choice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.