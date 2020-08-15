Burke, Kenneth J.

LEESBURG, Fla. - Kenneth J. Burke, age 83, passed away at his home in Leesburg, Fla., from cancer, with his true love, Bonnie, by his side. Ken graduated from Sun Prairie High School and spent his adult life in Madison, working for the City of Madison Forestry Department, heading the department as City Forester prior to his retirement. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Gasner (friend Tennessee), her children and their families; Diane's mother and his ex-wife, Maxine Burke; sister, Marion Falch (Chuck Halverson); former spouse, "Bonnie" Higgins, her children and their families; and many nieces, nephews and good friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Sena (Johnson) Burke; and his siblings and their spouses, Delbert, Raymond, Willard, Gordon (Jean), Burnette (Leo) Benisch, Arnold (Gwen), James (Judi); and nephew, Donald Burke.