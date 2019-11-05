SUN PRAIRIE - Dianne Katherine Burke, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1942, in Washington D.C., the daughter to John and Virginia (Neary) Morton. She was united in marriage to Dennis P. Burke on October 15, 2005, in Oregon.
Dianne was a graduate of Antigo High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Dianne loved being a nurse, especially with kids. She worked for over 20 years as a pediatric nurse at Dean Clinic and helped develop an AODA counseling program for at risk teens. She also worked as a home health nurse, taking care of special needs children and then later for Agrace HospiceCare. Dianne enjoyed volunteering at the Colonial Club Adult Day Care and Agrace HospiceCare Thrift Store and was passionate about cancer research and other health care initiatives. She also enjoyed making jewelry, riding her bike, piano playing and gardening. Her most cherished times were with her family.
Dianne is survived by her husband Dennis; her son Michael (Kathleen) Freye; stepdaughter Cindy (Jeff) Town, stepson Brian (Missy) Burke; grandchildren Molly Freye, Peter Freye, Brooke (Brent) Forman, Brianna (Jacob) Tolley, McKenna and Phillip Town, Michael and Grace Burke; great-grandchildren Mya Forman, Aubree, Ella and Jayden Tolley; and brothers Michael (Susan) Morton and Greg Morton.
She was preceded in death by her son Thomas Freye, parents, brother Tim Morton and stepson Dennis Bradley Burke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt presiding. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, a public scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A visitation will also be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at church on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare and AA MAACO (Madison Group).
