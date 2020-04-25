Burke, David

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - On Friday, April 17, 2020, David Joseph Burke died at the age of 81.

David was born Jan. 16, 1939, and raised in Minneapolis, Minn., by Dorothy and Al Burke and his beloved aunt, Helen Barth. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1960, an experience that sparked his lifelong interest in education (and that led to many stories that delighted his children and grandchildren). He earned his BA from the University of Minnesota in 1964 and his PhD from Claremont Graduate School in 1974. In Minneapolis, he met and married Gail Breeding, and together they raised three children while living in Minneapolis, southern California, and Madison, Wisconsin.

David took joy in his family and friends. He had many long-term friendships and relationships both near and far, including those in the neighborhood where he and Gail lived for 48 years. He was an inveterate reader and was infinitely curious about the world and its creatures. He also loved to wander into new situations and moved smoothly between cultures, enjoying a corner tavern as much as a tour of an art gallery. His friends and extended family knew David as the life of the party.