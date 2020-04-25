Burke, David

MADISON - On Friday, April 17, 2020, David Joseph Burke died at the age of 81.
David was born Jan. 16, 1939, and raised in Minneapolis, Minn., by Dorothy and Al Burke and his beloved aunt, Helen Barth. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1960, an experience that sparked his lifelong interest in education (and that led to many stories that delighted his children and grandchildren). He earned his BA from the University of Minnesota in 1964 and his PhD from Claremont Graduate School in 1974. In Minneapolis, he met and married Gail Breeding, and together they raised three children while living in Minneapolis, southern California, and Madison, Wisconsin.
David took joy in his family and friends. He had many long-term friendships and relationships both near and far, including those in the neighborhood where he and Gail lived for 48 years. He was an inveterate reader and was infinitely curious about the world and its creatures. He also loved to wander into new situations and moved smoothly between cultures, enjoying a corner tavern as much as a tour of an art gallery. His friends and extended family knew David as the life of the party.
He was loved by his children and their friends, and his grandchildren and their friends. Kids understood that David was always more interested in them than in any adults in the room. He was a second dad to many. Kids appreciated his impish sense of humor and playful approach to life. His patience was nearly infinite. Everyone who came into contact with David knew his goodness and his lightness of heart.
David managed the difficult progression of Parkinson's and Lewy Body dementia with strength and grace, as did Gail, who never left his side. His family would like to thank their extended family members and friends for their love and support during his illness-you know who you are.
He is survived by his wife, Gail; their son, Lee (Kayleen); their daughter, Julia Nowicki (Brian); their son, Adam (Heidi Bell); their grandchildren, Ella and Rowan Nowicki and Ellis and Archer Burke; and his sister, Mary Ann Schissler and her family. David was a bright shooting star. The world isn't the same without him.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
