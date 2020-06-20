Burke, Barbara (nee Peterman) (Bolles)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY - Barbara (nee Peterman) (Bolles) Burke hung up her dance shoes on May 10, 2020. She was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Milwaukee to Jack and Edith (Burke) Peterman. Barb was a graduate of Milwaukee Washington High School and Wisconsin State College (now UWM).

Passionate about dance, Barb excelled at ballet (on Pointe) as a teen. The dance journey continued at local ballrooms and dance venues doing the Tango, Waltzes, etc. After raising her family, she pursued dance with fervor. She retired her dance shoes at age 76 due to health issues. Her mantle was filled with trophies and ribbons from "senior" competitions. Grinning, Barb would say her greatest regret in dancing was she never met her ballet idol, Mikhail Baryshnikov. Because of the health issues Barb moved to Green Bay to be with her daughter and family in 2017.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Barb supported her children (and her dance habit) by teaching for 30 years: 26 in the Menominee Falls School District (1969-1995). A lover of language and a talented writer, Barb penned a weekly column on the experiences of a divorced parent in the 1960's, wrote curriculum, and newsletters.

Family was central to Barb. Celebrating holidays (both Christian and Jewish) meant a lot of food, laughter, family and friends. Barb was proud of her children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.