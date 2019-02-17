COLUMBUS - Bonnie J. Burbach, age 67, died on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 18, 1951, in Watertown, to Ronald and Pearl (Moungey) Schroeder Sr. Bonnie was a graduate of Watertown High School. She was married to Steven Burbach on Sept. 18, 1971, in Watertown. Bonnie worked at Ameripak in Columbus for 16 years and various other jobs before retiring from Enerpac in 2014 after 10 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and occasional trips to the casino and was a member of bowling and dart leagues.
Survivors include her husband, Steve of Columbus; three children, Chad (Amy) of Randolph, Jodi (Lonnie) Fauser of Columbus and Josh (Terrie) of Reeseville; seven grandchildren, Victoria, Isabel, Sullivan, Veda, Dokken, Jevin and Libby; her mother, Pearl Schroeder of Watertown; three sisters, Sherry Schroeder of Watertown, Priscilla (Art) Schneider of Waterloo and LuAnn (Pat) Wuestenberg of Watertown; one brother, Ronnie "Tex" (Terri) Schroeder of Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father.
A memorial Mass will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Jerome Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the JENSEN FUNERAL HOME in Columbus, and from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Thursday.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or St. Jerome Endowment Fund.
A special thank you to Generations Hospice staff, especially Jodi Johnson and Sue Baker, for their attentive care.