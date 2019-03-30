MONONA - Barbara J. Bunescu, age 86, formerly of Madison and Arlington Heights, Ill., passed away suddenly and peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Barbara was born in Evanston, Ill., on Nov. 2, 1932, to Charles and Lillian (Godemann) Hohs. She graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1950, then attended finishing school and became an executive secretary at A.C. Nielsen.
On June 12, 1955, Barbara met the love of her life, Al Bunescu, at a dance at the Edgewater Beach Hotel in Chicago, and they were married in St. Nicholas Church in Evanston, Ill. on Oct. 20, 1956. After living in Evanston for a year, they moved their growing family to Buffalo Grove, Ill. in 1957, to Arlington Heights, Ill. in 1967, and to Madison in 1977.
Barbara was an excellent homemaker who enjoyed baking and cooking. She was an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. She was ecstatic when the Cubs won the World Series on her 84th birthday. She was strong and resilient in so many ways, including being a 26-year Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer survivor. She was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church for over 40 years.
Barbara is survived by her four children, Christine (Bert) Butterfield, Judy Walsvik, Kitty (Tom) Klement and Bruce (Lisa) Bunescu; seven grandchildren, Rachael and Mike Butterfield, Eric (Kayla) and Curtis Walsvik, T.J. and Kelli Klement, and Bailey Bunescu; a great-grandson, Easton Walsvik; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Al Bunescu, in August 2018; her parents; brother, Charles Hohs; sisters, Dorothea Hohs and Lorraine Beattie; and three nieces and a nephew.
Services will be private. In memory of Barb, you are encouraged to do a random act of kindness. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.