MONONA—Aloysius P. “Al” Bunescu, 89, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, after a brief illness. Al was born in Chicago, Ill. on April 1, 1929, the only child of Aloysius and Viola (nee Inholz) Bunescu. He graduated from Carl Schurz High School in 1947, attended the University of Montana, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. Al met the love of his life, Barbara Hohs, in 1955, and they were married on Oct. 20, 1956, in Evanston.
They moved to Buffalo Grove in 1957, where he served as village president, commemorated by streets named Bunescu Lane and Bunescu Court. Al moved his family to Madison in 1977 to become product manager at Madison Kipp, retiring in 1991. In retirement, he enjoyed a part-time role at the East Madison YMCA. At age 65, Al competed in powerlifting at the Badger State Games, Masters Division, setting national and state records.
Al is survived by his wife, Barbara, four children; Christine (Bert) Butterfield, Judy Walsvik, Kitty (Tom) Klement and Bruce (Lisa) Bunescu; seven grandchildren, Rachael and Mike Butterfield, Eric (Kayla) and Curtis Walsvik, T.J. and Kelli Klement, and Bailey Bunescu.
A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 12 noon on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
