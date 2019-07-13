EVANSVILLE - Richard Allen “Rick” Bundy went to his heavenly home on July 10, 2019, to be greeted by his parents and brothers. Rick was born on Oct. 6, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., to LeEssel and Edna (Potter) Bundy, the youngest of eight children.
A funeral service will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019. Following the service there will be a celebration of life at WHITE ROCK, 596 US Highway 14, Brooklyn, Wis., beginning at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.