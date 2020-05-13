Bunders, Cassandra Rose

LAKE MILLS - Cassandra Rose Bunders passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home in Lake Mills, Wis. She was born on July 17, 1989, in Madison, Wis., to Roger and Patricia (Hoffman) Bunders. Cassandra graduated from Monona Grove High School in 2008. She attended Madison Area Technical College and earned her degree in Cosmetology. She worked at salons in the Madison area and most recently opened her own 'Blushing Rose Salon,' where her clients were family. She was a big gift in a small package. We remember her smile, laughter, compassion, strength and heart. The way she could come into a person's life and provide the kind of love and support a person needed was unmatched. She loved music, art, reading and animals. Especially a white pup named Ezekiel. We will miss Rose every day. We are better people because God allowed us to be part of her life. Now that she has been called home to Heaven, please share your passion, laugh often, and love because Rose would have done the same. To love and be loved by her was truly a gift.