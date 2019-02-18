JANESVILLE - Paul Michael Bullis died on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Janesville Mercy Hospital, surrounded by his family who loved him greatly. He passed away after a long and courageous battle with muscular dystrophy. Paul never let his disease define his enjoyment of his life, despite the physical limitations that his illness brought to him.
Paul was born on March 10, 1968, in Madison, Wis., to Dianne and Richard Bullis. He graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1986. He proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany and Israel during the first Desert Storm War. Following his Army service, he became a long haul over-the-road truck driver until his disease prevented him from meeting the physical demands of the job.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bullis. He is survived by his mother, Dianne Bullis; his daughters, Morgan and Olivia Bullis, and stepdaughter Lexi Friend; his sisters, Julie (Jorge) Sud and Sara (Steve) Kelley, and their three daughters, Maddy, Erica, and Emilia Kelley. Paul is also survived by his very special wife, Karen, who provided much love and care during their marriage and brought great joy and happiness to their lives together.
There will be no funeral services; rather, the family will come together for a private celebration of Paul's life. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.866allfaiths.com.
Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and sent to the Southern Wisconsin office at 330 S. Executive Drive #100-A, Brookfield, WI 53005.