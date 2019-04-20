MINERAL POINT - On Monday, April 8, 2019, a beautiful day to take flight, Gayle G. Bull, age 82, of Mineral Point, formerly of Platteville, passed away in Mineral Point.
A celebration of Gayle's life will be held at THE WALKER HOUSE, 1 Water St., Mineral Point, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Her dear friend the Rev. Dan Schwerin, of First United Methodist Church of Waukesha, will help us to remember Gayle. Please bring your favorite memories of Gayle to share, and at her request, your favorite poem or Haiku.
In Gayle's memory, in lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be directed to Upland Hills Hospice, 800 Compassion Way, Dodgeville, WI 53533; or Cradle of Haiku, Inc., 324 High St., No. 2, Mineral Point, WI 53565.
The family would like to thank Gayle's doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Mineral Point Medical Center; UW Hospital and Clinics; Atrium of Mineral Point; Upland Hills Rehabilitation; Upland Hills Hospice; and all her friends who helped by bringing meals, visiting and staying with Gayle, caring for her gardens and plants, and so much more.
