ANTIGO—Victor passed away peacefully in his home, following a strong battle against Acute Leukemia.
Born in Antigo Wis. to Stanley Bula Jr. and Edna (Abrams) Bula
Survivors: Susan Barbara B. Gundeck, daughter; Gene (Sandy) Bula (Plainfield, Wis.), Mark (Patty) Bula, brothers; grandchildren, Christopher D.Gundeck, (Madison, Wis.). Nina J. Gundeck, (Deforest, Wis). great-granddaughter, Addison J. Gundeck (Christopher)
Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Victor grew up on his family farm on Hwy 64 outside of Antigo, Wis. The oldest Son of four he learned early the responsibilities of farm life. The potato farming community near the farm was settled by his grandfather who immigrated from Poland.
In High School he played baseball and was afforded the opportunity to go to a Milwaukee Braves game, which he remembered well. Following High School (class of 1962) he pursued a degree at River Falls. Victor passed on stories of friendship and love of music of that time. While at River Falls College he met Barbara Jeanne Whitnall and they were married in April 1967. He graduated with a degree in Agronomy, March 1967. Following that he pursued Army leadership courses, traveled to the Washington DC area and Germany.
On Dec. 7, 1968, in Frankfurt, Germany, Barbara and Victor’s first child, a son was born, John Victor Bula. (12-7-1968 -12-24-2010). July 1969, Victor was transferred to Company E, 26th Engineer Battalion (Combat), American Division in Chu Lai Republic of Vietnam, where he served as a Bridge Specialist. gaining extensive experience emplacing bridges, He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, 2 Overseas Bars, and The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
While serving in Vietnam, his second child was born, a daughter, Susan Barbara, Dec. 26,1969 in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Upon returning stateside he was Honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.
With an outstanding knowledge of soil, and experience of working the land he went on to blend farming into his work life. While working for Kraft in Antigo he planted beans amongst other crops, and raised hogs.
Within a few years of moving to Wautoma he settled into retirement. Enjoying his time visiting his children, brothers, friends and their families. He kept himself active,as well as utilizing the Library in Wautoma. Victor devoted over 500 hours of Volunteer Service to Service Members at King Veterans Home. Spending time on his property in Antigo was also a passion of his. He was proud of his extended family and enjoyed Bula Family Reunions.
Preceded in death by : Stanley Bula Jr., Edna Bula, (parents), Jim Bula(brother),John Bula (son) Sandy LaBelle (life partner) Barbara J Whitnall (Mother of his children/former wife)
A special Thank You to the staff of the Oncology Department at St Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point , William Rosenau of the Waushara County Veterans Service Office.
Memorial Service Nov. 16, 2019, STAHL FUNERAL HOME Plainfield, Wis. 54966 Visitation: 10:00 am Service:12:00 noon Dinner to follow @ Ponderosa Pines 287 State Highway 73 Bancroft, Wis. 54921 Burial at a later date.