NEW GLARUS—Roger L. Buesser, age 80, of New Glarus passed away on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on Dec. 27, 1937, in Monroe to his parents Alois and Louisa (Marty) Buesser. Roger graduated from New Glarus High School in 1955. On June 2, 1957, he was united in marriage to Jo Anne Weber at the Evangelical and Reformed Church in Belleville. Recently, Roger referred to Jo Anne as his girlfriend of 61 years. He owned and operated Buesser Construction and Excavating which are now run by his sons as third generation of the family.
Roger was a baptized and confirmed member of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus and a youth fellowship leader for the church. He was also a 35-year member of the New Glarus Fire Department and member of the Green County Conservation League.
Roger is survived by his wife, Jo Anne; sons, Jeffrey (Beth) Buesser and Bryan (Mary) Buesser; granddaughters, Kimberly (Cory) Stamn, Jessica (Charles) Goldthorpe, and Whitney Buesser; and great-grandchildren, Avery, Carter, and Brycen Stamn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Louisa Buesser; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frederick and June Weber.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at SWISS UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 18 5th Ave., New Glarus, with the Rev. Kim Moeller officiating. Burial with be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus. Relatives and friends may call from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 29 6th Ave., New Glarus.
Memorials are suggested to the Swiss Church Stained Glass Window Restoration or the New Glarus Fire Department.