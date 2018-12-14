NEW GLARUS—Roger L. Buesser, age 80, of New Glarus passed away on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 at UW Hospital in Madison. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at SWISS UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, with the Rev. Kim Moeller officiating. Burial with be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus. Relatives and friends may call from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus.
A full obituary will run in the Sunday edition of the paper. For online condolences please visit www.bealfuneralhomes.com