Buell, Jonathon M.

MADISON - Jonathan was a very strong person who has been battling illness from the age of 3. He was a very talented and creative person who loved music and art. He loved spending time with family, friends and his dog Chilli.
Jonathan is preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Robbins (Woehler) and family dog Chilli.
Jonathan is survived by his father, Michael Buell; brothers, Christopher Robbins (Nicole Baker), Drezden Green; sisters, Melody Robbins (Randy Kellerhuis) and Christen Kirby.
A celebration of life will be held at The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Madison, Wis. 53597 on Sunday, Oct. 20th at 2:00 p.m.