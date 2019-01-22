ROCK HILL, S.C. / MARTINSVILLE - Leo Buechner, age 77, passed away on Jan 13, 2019, at a Care facility in Rock Hill, S.C., following a brief illness. He was born in Springfield Township, on March 26, 1941, to Louis and Gertrude (Meier) Buechner. Leo graduated from Waunakee High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. He married Kay Fernstaedt on July 15, 1967, in Middleton.
Leo worked for 7-Up in the Madison area for 28 years. Leo moved to South Carolina in 1999, when his job as a setup mechanic with Leiner Health Products took him there. Leo loved to tinker in his garage and enjoyed working in the garden and yard.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Kay; sister, Rose Grosse; his twin brother, Leonard; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by brothers, Vincent, Norbert and Ludwig; and sisters, Marie Schneider, Bernadette Haack and Henrietta Grosse.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan 25, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. MARTIN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5959 St. Martin Circle, Cross Plains/Martinsville. The Rev. Chris Gernetzke will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.