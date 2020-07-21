Buechner, Andrew L.

CROSS PLAINS — Andrew L. Buechner died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Feb. 18, 1929, to Carl P. Buechner and Catherine (Hellenbrand) Buechner. He married Adella Hefty on Aug. 29, 1953. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2005. He is survived by his children, Linda (Dave) Ripp, Mary Buechner and Janice (Mike) Sutcliffe Lawler; grandchildren, Kristine, Stacy and Sandie Sutcliffe, Tami, Andy and Peter (Ashley) Ballweg and John (Katie) Ripp; great-grandsons, Bentley and Jackson Ballweg; siblings, Charlie (Louise) Buechner and Rosie Johnson; and son-in-law, Jeff Ballweg. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Adella; daughter, Barbara Buechner-Ballweg (May 2010); son-in law, Robert Sutcliffe, Jr. (August 1990); and grandson, Mike Ripp (November 2018); siblings and in-laws, Florian (Edith), Sr., Mary, Blondie and Tony (Elaine) Buechner, Dolores (Jerome) Ripp, Cyrilla (Gil) Stephan and Betty Plendl, and Francis and Lawrence Hefty.

He lived his entire life in the Martinsville/Cross Plains area. He lived on the family farm until November 2017 when he moved to Milestones Assisted Living in Cross Plains. He enjoyed playing cards, playing and coaching CYO baseball, Old-Timers softball, bowling, horseshoes and fishing for many years. In addition to being a farmer, he also worked for Butch Pulvermacher Excavating and TomSil Builders in the 60s/70s.

He will be greatly missed!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARTIN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5959 St. Martin Circle in Martinsville on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. Reverend Chris Gernetzke will officiate. Burial will follow in the Cemetery.

