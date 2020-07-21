Buechner, Andrew L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROSS PLAINS — Andrew L. Buechner died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Feb. 18, 1929, to Carl P. Buechner and Catherine (Hellenbrand) Buechner. He married Adella Hefty on Aug. 29, 1953. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2005. He is survived by his children, Linda (Dave) Ripp, Mary Buechner and Janice (Mike) Sutcliffe Lawler; grandchildren, Kristine, Stacy and Sandie Sutcliffe, Tami, Andy and Peter (Ashley) Ballweg and John (Katie) Ripp; great-grandsons, Bentley and Jackson Ballweg; siblings, Charlie (Louise) Buechner and Rosie Johnson; and son-in-law, Jeff Ballweg. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Adella; daughter, Barbara Buechner-Ballweg (May 2010); son-in law, Robert Sutcliffe, Jr. (August 1990); and grandson, Mike Ripp (November 2018); siblings and in-laws, Florian (Edith), Sr., Mary, Blondie and Tony (Elaine) Buechner, Dolores (Jerome) Ripp, Cyrilla (Gil) Stephan and Betty Plendl, and Francis and Lawrence Hefty.