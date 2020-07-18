Buechner, Andrew L.

CROSS PLAINS — Andrew L. Buechner, 91, of Cross Plains, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's State Journal.
