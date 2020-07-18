Buechner, Andrew L.

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CROSS PLAINS — Andrew L. Buechner, 91, of Cross Plains, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's State Journal.