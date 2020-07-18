Buechner, Andrew L.

Buechner, Andrew L.

{{featured_button_text}}

CROSS PLAINS — Andrew L. Buechner, 91, of Cross Plains, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's State Journal.

Buechner, Andrew L.

Andy Buechner

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Buechner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics