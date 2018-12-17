BARABOO—Jeannette Margaret Budig, of Baraboo, went to her eternal home the morning of Dec. 16, 2018. She was 93. She was born on Sept. 27, 1925, to parents, Joseph and Margaret (Wegscheid) Heltemes of Bluffton, Minn. She grew up on the family farm with six brothers and two sisters.
Jeannette married Sylvester Stephen Budig, of Wadena, Minn., in November of 1945, following Sylvester’s return from service in World War II. The marriage spanned more than 60 years.
While Sylvester, a pharmacist, spent long days at the Corner Drug Store, their family business in Baraboo, Jeannette stayed home and raised the couple’s eight children. This had her cooking, cleaning, singing lullabies, enforcing rules, and during outbreaks of illness, nursing several sick children all at once. For a breather, she watched her program, “As the World Turns,” and exercised with TV personality, Jack LaLanne.
Jeannette was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She greeted parishioners, decorated the altar, assisted with luncheons, bingo, and parish festivals, and donated baked goods. She and Sylvester were involved in several civic organizations. As her children grew older, Jeannette worked with her husband at the drug store as part owner. The business they established lasted some 30 years.
Jeannette and Sylvester’s children are Dianne (Dave) Kehoe, Eileen (Guy) Somers, Patricia (Edwin) Taylor, Mary (Bob) Trost, Barbara (Charlie Sanders), Timothy Budig, Annette (Daniel) Halbach and Stephen (Tricia) Budig. Jeannette loved her grandchildren, mailing stacks of birthday cards and earning the nickname “Grandma Gum Drop” for her treat-filled candy jars. She has 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Sylvester; daughters, Dianne and Barbara; and great-grandson, Jackson Jarreau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at 12 noon. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
The Budig Family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Lane Assisted Living for their kindness and care of Jeannette. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Baraboo Food Pantry or the Baraboo Public Library.