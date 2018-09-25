MADISON / VERONA—Sharon E. Budd, age 76, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by family on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Sharon was born on Oct. 3, 1941, in Ridgeway, Wis., to Emery and Eunice (Hughes) Davis. She graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1959. She went on to marry the love of her life, Denny Budd, on Jan. 16, 1960, and relocated to Madison, Wis. Together they owned and operated Budd’s Auto Repair on Monroe St. in Madison for 44 years. Sharon was full of life and will be greatly missed.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 58 years, Denny; children, Denise (Jon) Roberts, Valerie (Dave) Keen, Angelette (Clayton) Hageman, Daniel (Kate) and Melanie; 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Savannah, Chelsea, Nicole, Risa, Tierney, Austin, Lukas, Durango and Grace; siblings, Tom (Shari) Davis, Deanna (Ardell) Lunda and Darcy (Bill) Ayen. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her sister, Marsha Davis; and her identical twin sister, Karen (Dick) Friedli.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, with the Rev. Dr. Mark Yurs presiding. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Hei, Dr. Ann Schmidt, and the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
