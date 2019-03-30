MADISON / MIDDLETON - Martha L. Buckmaster passed into eternal life on Friday, March 29, 2019. The former Martha L. Damon married William Buckmaster on Oct. 27, 1950.
As Martha's family grew, so did her garden. The locals would tease Martha about the crooked rows in her garden to which she would respond, "you can get more seeds in a crooked row." Martha always looked forward to the birds returning, and fed them daily. Martha held various jobs throughout her life, working as a limited term employee for the State of Wisconsin with various agencies. These agencies included the Wisconsin Technical College System Board; the Wisconsin Department of Revenue; and the Center for Health Science. In addition, Martha was also employed by Forest Products Laboratory, the T.L.S. Company; the Pleasant Company, and Blaney Seed Farm.
Her most favorite job of all was gift wrapping at West Towne Mall during the holiday season. Martha would get into the spirit of the season and don an Elf hat and cuddle all the stuffed toys as she wrapped them. Martha also worked along side her husband, helping him with his woodworking career upon his retirement. Recently Martha has spent her time hand sewing binding on quilts for the Lodi Valley Quilt Guild, Hearts and Hands. Martha looked forward to receiving the quilts and would challenge herself to see how quickly she could complete them to return back to the quilt guild.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Kathleen, Carol, Susan (Richard), Sandra, Patty (Bruce) and Betty (Tim Moses); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition, Martha is survived by close friends, Wendell and Chris Trollop and Ben and Aggie Mendez; as well as her feisty feline, Sonic. Martha also leaves behind her grand-fur-babies, Eddie, King, Sadie and Shorty. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, William, and an infant son; sisters, Dorothy Falk, Mary Damon, Hazel Puttkammer and Florence Falk; a brother, Martin Damon; brothers-in-law, Earl Falk, Gordon Puttkammer and Carl Falk; sister-in-law, Vivian Damon; and a son-in-law, Ralph Culbertson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wis., on Monday, April 8, 2019, with services to be held at 11 a.m. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date at the First German Lutheran Church, Middleton, Wis.
The family wishes to thank the Orange Team with Agrace HospiceCare for their continuing support and care. Memorials in Martha's name may be made to Agrace.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.